Goa locals stop Indian flag hoisting in Sao Jacinto island | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Oneindia News

The navy has said that it has had to cancel its plan to unfurl the national flag on Sao Jacinto island in South Goa on Independence Day after local residents objected to it.

#IndependenceDay #Goa #AzadikaAmritMahotsav