Barbara Lee Speaking Truth to Power Documentary Movie

Barbara Lee Speaking Truth to Power Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An intimate portrait of Congresswoman Barbara Lee, a pioneer on behalf of racial and economic justice and the lone voice in opposition to the authorization of military force after the September 11th attacks.

Featuring Senator Cory Booker, Rep.

John Lewis, Rep.

Ayanna Pressley, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CNN commentator Van Jones, Lisa Blunt Rochester, actor Danny Glover and author Alice Walker.

Director Abby Ginzberg Actors Barbara Lee / self, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / self, Cory Booker / self, Alice Walker / self, Van Jones / self, John Lewis / self, Ayanna Pressley / self, Danny Glover / self Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 22 minutes