Taliban Insurgents Take Over Afghan Capital City Of Kabul

Throngs of Afghan citizens clogged the roads late Sunday as they tried to leave, and stores were shuttered.
CBS News' Tom Hanson reports on what lies ahead.
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, bringing the Islamist militants close to..
By Jeff Seldin
U.S. officials watching armed Taliban fighters move into the Afghan capital of Kabul say American..