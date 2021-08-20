Minister: Raab call would have made 'no difference'

Defence minister James Heappey says that a phone call foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been criticised for failing to make to try to help interpreters in Afghanistan after its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban would have made "no difference" to how quickly the government enacted its evacuation plan.

He also defends ministers in the wake of reports that some key figures have remained on holiday during the Afghan crisis, saying that they have learnt to work remotely "very effectively" during th Report by Taylorjo.

