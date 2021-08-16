Family Devastated After 7-Year-Old Girl Is Shot And Killed, 6-Year-Old Sister Is Wounded
Serenity Broughton was killed, and her younger sister Aubrey was wounded, when someone fired shots as their mother was loading them into the car in Belmont Central on Sunday.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.