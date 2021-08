PAW Patrol Movie Song - Adam Levine - Good Mood

PAW Patrol Movie Song - Adam Levine - Good Mood - Plot synopsis: When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge.

US Release Date: August 20, 2021 Starring: Marsai Martin, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi Directed By: Cal Brunker