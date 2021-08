AP: An engineering student is stabbed to death in Guntur city | Watch CCTV footage | Oneindia News

On Independence Day, a third-year engineering student was stabbed to death in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The 20-year-old B-Tech student was reportedly a Dalit woman.

#GuturGirlStabbed #AndhraPradesh #Independence Day