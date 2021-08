'The Green Knight' Director Breaks Down the Green Knight's Introduction Scene

In this episode of "Notes on a Scene," 'The Green Knight' writer-director David Lowery breaks down the scene where Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) meets the Green Knight for the first time.

He explains his vision for the summoning of the Green Knight while King Arthur addresses his court and how he created a looming atmosphere that draws on both historical references and his own inspiration.