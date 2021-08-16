Lizzo Calls Out 'Fatphobic" and 'Racist' Comments Following 'Rumors' Release

Lizzo Calls Out 'Fatphobic" and 'Racist' Comments Following 'Rumors' Release.

The three-time Grammy winner broke down in tears while on Instagram Live ... ... after receiving numerous hurtful comments after the release of her new song with Cardi B, "Rumors." .

People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense.

It’s fat-phobic; it’s racist, and it’s hurtful.

What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls.

What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls.

When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us.

It’s not cool.

I’m doing this s*** for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes.

Later on, Lizzo tweeted about the importance of loving yourself.

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bull**** detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards….

If u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.

If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u.

This s***** hard.

Cardi B also spoke out in defense of Lizzo.

.

Rumors’ is doing great.

Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy.

The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”