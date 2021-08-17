New Zealand To Enter Nationwide Lockdown After Finding One New COVID-19 Case

After a man from Auckland tested positive for COVID-19, the entire country will go into lockdown for at least 3 days.

We have seen what happens elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it.

We only get one chance, Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, via statement.

Auckland, where the man resides, will go into lockdown for seven days.

Coromandel will also be locked down for seven days since the man recently visited the town.

News of the development prompted citizens to stock up on essential items across the country.

New Zealand's last COVID-19 outbreak was in February.

Until now, it had managed to eliminate the virus.

Ardern had previously warned that the Delta variant would likely cause more drastic safety measures than before.

According to Fox News, only 18% of New Zealand is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 32% have had at least one dose