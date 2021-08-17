Anderson .Paak Uses New Tattoo to Urge Against Posthumously Releasing His Music

Anderson .Paak Uses New Tattoo to Urge Against Posthumously Releasing His Music.

Anderson .Paak is not a fan of posthumous music releases.

The 35-year-old artist took to his Instagram Stories to reveal a new tattoo requesting his music not be released after his death.

The tattoo is located on his forearm and says that any unreleased demos were “never intended to be heard by the public.” .

When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached.

Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public, Anderson .Paak, via Instagram Stories.

Posthumous albums have become increasingly common in the past few years.

Music from the likes of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle have been released after their deaths.

.

Music from the likes of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle have been released after their deaths.

.

Music from the likes of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle have been released after their deaths.

.

Music from the likes of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle have been released after their deaths.

.

Music from the likes of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle have been released after their deaths.

.

‘NME’ writer Zoya Raza-Sheikh says the increase in posthumous releases is due to the younger generation of artists and their fans.

.

Long-time fan Ria Elciario told Raza-Sheikh that Miller’s posthumous album, ‘Circles,’ was an opportunity to say goodbye.

.

I listened to ‘Swimming’ over and over again the week Mac passed away.

I thought it was his best work yet.

I was really sad when I heard the news.

At the end, he made beautiful music that was true to who he was, Ria Elciario, via 'NME'.

Raza-Sheikh also pointed out that it’s easier than ever for record labels to access artists’ digital archives.

We can only hope that the music industry acknowledges the way in which it is profiting from posthumous releases and in turn attempt to address the topics of mental health, drug use and addiction that impact its artists, Zoya Raza-Sheikh, via ‘NME’