Zach's Tuesday Evening Weather Update

TROPICAL MOISTURE WILL CONTINUETO MOVE INTO THE REGIONAS THE REMNANTS OF TROPICALSTORM FRED MOVES ALONG THEAPPALACHIANS TONIGHT THROUGHTHURSDAY.SCATTEREDSHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMSWILL DEVELOP THISEVENING AND WILL DECREASE INCOVERAGE LATE TONIGHT.ANOTHERBAND OF THUNDERSTORMS ISPOSSIBLE LATE WEDNESDAYMORNING INTO THE EARLYAFTERNOON.A FEW OF THESE STORMS COULD BESEVERE WITH DAMAGING WINDGUSTS AND A BRIEF TORNADO ORTWO.SCATTERED STORMS WILL BEPOSSIBLE IN THE LATE AFTERNOONAS WELL.WIDELY SCATTEREDSHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE AFIXTURE INUR W OEATHERTHURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND,WITH SEASONALLY HOTAND HUMID CONDITIONS.TROPICAL STORM GRACE WILLCONTINUE TO MOVE THROUGH THENORTHERN CARIBBEAN, WITH APOTENTIAL LANDFALL IN THEYUCATN PENINSULA.TROPICAL STORM HENRI REMAINSNEAR BERMUDA, AND STILLEXPECTED TO LOOP BACK TO THENORTH AND EAST OVER THE NEXTFEW DAYS, REMAINING WELLOFFSHORE.