8 pm Update: Cal Fire Stretched Thin By Major Wildfires Burning In California

A Cal Fire spokesperson says there are 10,000 firefighters battling 12 major fires in the state right now.
There are crews and resources from Southern California being positioned up north to assist in the fight.
A Cal Fire spokesperson says there are 10,000 firefighters battling 12 major fires in the state right now.
There are crews and resources from Southern California being positioned up north to assist in the fight.
Devin Fehely reports on the still-expanding Dixie Fire. (8-7-21)
And there are at least a dozen of them. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.