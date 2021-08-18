Dixie Fire Tops 600,000 Acres As It Heads Towards Susanville

The Dixie Fire is heading to the east and south under windy, red flag conditions.
Challenges to the control lines occurred in many divisions, as fuel conditions allowed for steady growth.
As of Tuesday, Cal Fire reports that the Dixie Fire has now grown to a total of 604,511 acres (around 944 square miles). It remains..
There was no real progress over the weekend on the Dixie Fire. Containment is steady at 31 percent. 1,173 structures have been..