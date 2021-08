Sunanda Pushkar Case: Shashi Tharoor cleared by Delhi Court | Oneindia News

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was cleared by a Delhi court today of charges in the case involving the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

