KCPS launches new online portal for parents, students

Kansas City Public Schools has launched a new online portal to help streamline communication between students, parents, and teachers.

STUDENTS IN KANSAS CITYPUBLIC SCHOOLS WILLHEAD BACK TO THECLASSROOM ON MONDAY!AND THIS YEAR, THEDISTRICT IS USING A NEWSYSTEM TO STREAMLINECOMMUNICATIONBETWEEN STUDENTS,PARENTS, AND TEACHERS.IT'S CALLED "INFINITECAMPUS."IT'S BASICALLY A ONE-STOP-SHOP FORINFORMATION LIKEATTENDANCE RECORDS,GRADES, UPCOMINGASSIGNMENTS, BEHAVIORREPORTS - EVERYTHINGABOUT THE STUDENT.IT ALSO ALLOWS FAMILIESTO COMMUNICATEDIRECTLY WITH TEACHERSAND RECEIVE IMPORTANTANNOUNCEMENTS FROMTHE DISTRICT OR SCHOOL.STUDENTS CAN ALSOACCESS THE PORTAL SOTHEY CAN SEE THEIRGRADES ANDASSIGNMENTS IN REALTIME.OFFICIALS SAY THE GOALIS HELP STREAMLINECOMMUNICATION, ANDMAKE SURE THESTUDENTS HAVE THE BESTSUPPORT SYEMSTPOSSIBLE.Tyson Bell, Assistant DirectorofEducational Technology, KCPSI think ultimately, parents willbe ableto help their students more ifeythsee Oh, my student missed thisassignment yesteayrd, or wait aminute.

It says you we lreatefor thisclass yesterday, where were youat,you know, things like that towhereyou know, it's going to help theteachers and students andeverybody just know exactlyatwh'sgoing on.THE DISTRICT HELD ANINFORMATION SESSIONLAST NIGHT, TO WALKFAMILIES THROUGH HOWTHE SYEMST WOR.

KSIF YOU MISSED IT, THERE'SA VIRTUAL SESSION OVERZOOM THIS SATURDAY AT10 A-M.WE HAVE THAT L