Sunrise weather forecast

The heavy rain and flash flood threat will wind down over eastern Kentucky and we'll end up partly sunny with a few lingering showers and isolated t-showers.

The remnant low formerly known as Tropical Storm Fred picks up speed and tracks northeast and out of here Wednesday.

