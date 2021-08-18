Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

Year to date, Tesla has lost about 3.2% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 3.1%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 272.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive (PTON), trading down 2.6%, and Match Group (MTCH), trading up 1.9% on the day.