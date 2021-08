Outdoor mask mandate starts Friday in L.A.

As of Friday, whether you're vaccinated or not, you'll need to mask up at large outdoor events across L.A.

HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE ACROSSSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.AS OF FRIDAY-- WHETH YOUER'REVACCINATED OR NOT-- YOU'LL NEEDTO MASK UP AT LARGE OUTDOOREVENTS ACROSS L-A COUNTY.THAT INCLUDES CONCERTS ANDBASEBALL GAMES.ALEX CHENEY-- FROM OUR ABCAFFILIATE IN L-A -- BRINGS USTHELATEST." IF YOU DON'T WANT TO WEAR AMASKDON'T GO" YOUEVERYONE ATTENDING OUTDOORMEGA-EVENT' S'OF MORETHAN 10,000 PEOPLE -- SUCH ASOPEN-AIR CONCERTS ANDBASEBALL, FOOTBALL ANDSOCCER GAMES -- WILL HAVE TOWEAR A FACE COVERING IN LOSANGELES COUNTY UND AERNEW COVID-19 HEALTH ORDER.

SOMEDODGER FANS THINK ITWILL BE HARD TO ENFORCMASKELAWS AT THE STADIUM"WE WENT TO THE DODGER GAME ACOUPLE WEEKS AGO AND THAT'S WHATHAPPENED SO I MEAN THEY DON'TREALLYREGULATE IT SO IF THEY REALLYWANTED TO REGULATE IT THEYWOD"ULTHE NEW ORDER, WHICH WILL BECOMEEFFECTIVE AT11:59 P.M.

THURSY,DAWILL REQUIRE MASK WEARING INSUCH OUTDOOR SETTINGS EXCEPTWHEN PEOPLE AREACTIVELY EATING OR DRINKING.''THE ORDER WILL APPLY TOEVERYONE, REGARDLESSOF COVID-19 VACCINATION STATUS.THIS MAN CONCERNEDPEOPLE WILL NOT WEAR A MASK INTHEIR SEAT"YEAH IT COULD BE CAUSE SOMEPEOPLETHEY THI DNKIFFERENT THEYTHINKING DIFFERENT"THE ORDER CITES AS EXAMPLESMUSIC OR FOOD FESTIVALS,AR CSHOWS, ENDURANCE EVENTS,MARATHONS,PARADES, SPORTING EVENTS ANDCONCERTS."IF IT'S OUTSIDE NO ONE REALLYCARESANYMORE AND IF THEY'RE NOT GOINGAROUND TELL PEOPLE TO PUT THEIRMASKSON NO ONES GNGOI TO DO IT"