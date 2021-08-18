Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost is reportedly under NCAA investigation for the improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games, according to Brett McMurphy.

To just spend a couple minI think you've got the staearlier that was sent outwanted to acknowledge thatthat is currently engageddepartment and our footbalWe want you to know that wwe will continue to do whahave done a great job andand working with the ah asthese allegations.

So thisobviously.

So while we wouadditional context and detyou saw the reports earlieactive investigation withWe will continue to complyand unfortunately we're noto share a whole lot of deor their multiple investigI'd love to be able to givknow you're gonna get frusall these questions.

I'm jto be able to dive into thwe're looking at.

I can onis an ongoing N.

C doubleour football program.

Um Wtransparent with the N.

Cunfortunately just can't sabout the investigation.

Wforward to a later date whcontext and some additionathe investigation entails.been going on?

That's agaisam that uh I'd like to beyou.

I think it's best atwould just stay consistentto put out and what I'm shI uh it does predate my arwhen did you become wherehere?

I became aware of itYeah.

So scott is here ashere obviously we're gonnain what we can say in termshared with you.

But if thfootball questions that yoasking?

Coach Frost certaito do that as well.

It's bSarah I mean, scott in youa level of concern about tNo.

Our players have beenIllinois.

There's still laabout where the team is rilooking forward to a weekkind of know this report wthis?

Was this a surpriseobviously Sam when when thN.

C.

W.

Investigation younot prepared necessarily fgets communicated.

So somesurprise as well as some othe report.

Can be a surprwill.

But we were aware ancollaboratively with the Nworking through the allegaagain.

Thank you guys apprI just thought it was impoof us come out here and vahave read on the internetare out there naturally anwhat those reports are.

Okof those reports and aren'investigation.

The workoutyour role in moving to Oklanything about either of twant to say or can come?

Yone single phone call andUh that's not my job and ethrough Covid.

I've addresa lot parker.

Everything wwas with the best interestplayers in mind and everytby athletic department admadministration.

Is there ielse about that Oklahoma thad gone differently or hatalked about that a bunch.Once our Ireland game gotdidn't make sense.

And I lwith Instead of having a wone game.

And there was aabout how to adjust our scplay week zero and then waget into all that stuff awanna just wanted to acknoday.

We're going to get re