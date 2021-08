Eternals with Angelina Jolie | Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for the Marvel superhero movie Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao.

It stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.

Eternals Release Date: November 5, 2021 After you watch Eternals drop a review.

