1st Accuser Back On Stand For Day 2 Of R. Kelly Trial

It's day two of the R.
Kelly sex abuse trial, and jurors are hearing more testimony from the women who brought accusations against the GRAMMY Award winner.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Brooklyn federal court.
It's day two of the R.
Kelly sex abuse trial, and jurors are hearing more testimony from the women who brought accusations against the GRAMMY Award winner.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Brooklyn federal court.
The R&B star faces multiple charges, including sexually exploiting minors, forced labor and more.