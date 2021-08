Antibody treatment site in Palm Beach County experiences long wait times

OPTION IS AVAILABLE IN PALMBEACH COUNTY.

YESTERDAY ETHGOVERNOR ANNOUNCED A STATE-RUNMONOCLONAL ANTIBODY SITEOPENED IN WEST PALM BEACH.THIS IS ONE OF HALF A DOZENSITES TO OPEN IN THE STATE.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'SMIRANDA CHRISTIAN WAS AT THESITE TODAY TO SEE HOW THEPROCESS IS GOING.PCK: THE WESTGATE PARK ANDRECREATION CENTER WILL IS NOWHOME TO A NEW MONOCLONALANTIBODY SITE.

THE TREATMENTTIOPON IS AVAILABLE DAILY RFOPEOPLE WITH COVID-19 13.49.27I DIDN'T WANT GTOO TO THEHOSPITAL AND I AM TRYING TOSTAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL ANDTHIS KIND OF MADE IT AVAILABLETIM KENDALL SAYS HE WAS HAPPYTO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT ONTHURSDAY.

BUTHT ERE WERE SOMEISSUES AS THE SITE GOTSTARTED&KENDALL HAD ALREADYBEEN WAITING OVER AN HOUR13.50.10 AFTER ABOUT 40MINUTES SOMEONE TO PUT OURNAME ON THE LIST 14.11.23 ITWAS RY SVETRESSFUL BRIAN ASKEDTO NOT SHOW HIS FACE AND SAYSIT TOOK OVER THREE HOURSO TGET THROUGH THE LINEND ATREATMENT 14.11.27 IT WAS VERYLITTLE ORGANIZATION HE SAYSDESPITE THE FRUSTRATION HE WASGRATEFUL TO HAVE THIS LOCATION14.12.31 WE STARTED CALLINGAROUND AND NOBODY HAD ITND AWE SAW THE ANNOUNCEMENT THWIGOVERNOR DESANTIS ETHTREATMENT CENTER IS SET UP TOTREAT UP TO 300 PEOP ALEDAY...SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.

THEMONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMTENIS FOUR SHOTS THAT TAKE ABOUTAN HOUR TO COMPLETE.

THEPEOPLE LEAVING ON THURSDAY SAYONCE A SYSTEM WAS ESTABLISHEDIT SEEMED SIEREA TO GET PEOPLETHROUGH THE PROCESS 14.1 I1.AM SURE THEY WILL IMPROVE THESYSTEM GOVERNOR DESANTISANNOUNCED MORE CENTERS WILL BEOPENING IN SOUTH FLORIDA INTHE COMING WEEKS.

MC: 20.43THE EASIEST WAY TOET GTREATMENT HERE IS TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT ONLINE, WE WILLHAVE HOW YOU CAN DO THAT INTHIS WEB STORY AT WPTV DOTCOME.

IN WPB IN MC NC5.IN MARTIN COUNTY- A COVID-19LOCKDOWN HAS BEEN LIFTED ATTHE COUNTY JAIL.

THE C