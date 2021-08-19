EXCLUSIVE: CA Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses recall, COVID response

Gavin Newsom Thursday regarding the recall election against him, the rise in COVID-19 cases around the state, and the possibility of more public health efforts to curb the virus' spread and increase vaccinations.

WE'LL BRING IN THOSE UPDATES ASSOON AS WE GET THEM.AND NOW TO AN ABC 10 NEWSEXCLUSIVE, WE SPOKE ONE ON ONEWITH AN INTERVIEW WITHCALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOME TODAY.HE IS DEALINWIG TH NOT ONLY HOWTO HANDLE THE ON-GOING PANDEMIC,BUT FACING A RECALL ELECTIONOWNJUST WEEKS AWAY.AND ABC 10 NEWS ANCHOR LINDSEYPEÑA WAS THE ONLY REPORTER TOSPEAK WITH HM.ISHE IS JOINING US IN STUDIORIGHT NOW WITH MORE ON THISINTERVIEW.LINDSEY?