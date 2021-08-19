Interview: Gov. Gavin Newsom On Recall Election, State's COVID Response

California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke to KPIX 5 anchor Allen Martin about the impending recall election and the state's COVID response.
California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke to KPIX 5 anchor Allen Martin about the impending recall election and the state's COVID response.
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom handily beat back an effort to oust him from office in Tuesday's special election,..
Gov. Gavin Newsom has survived a contentious recall effort by a wider-than-expected margin and will remain in office for the rest..