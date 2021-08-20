How an Oklahoma mom rescued 11 Afghan girls

Allyson Reneau, a determined mother of 11 from Oklahoma, took action to evacuate ten members of an all-girls Afghan robotics team amid the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar shares her story.
Allyson Reneau, a determined mother of 11 from Oklahoma, took action to evacuate ten members of an all-girls Afghan robotics team amid the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar shares her story.
Oklahoma mother Allyson Reneau flew to Afghanistan earlier this month to rescue ten members of the country’s all-girls robotics..