Refugee resettlement programs ready to welcome Afghan refugees

As the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, some Afghans are trying to seek refuge in the U.S. Refugee resettlement programs in Western New York said they're ready to welcome them.

U-S WILL BE OUT OF AFGHANISTANBY THE AUGUST 31ST... BUTTODAY HE SUGGESTED THEWITHDRAWAL DEADLINE COULD BEADJUSTED.90-PERCENT OF THE REFUGEESTHAT MAKE NEW YORK STATE THEIRHOME SETTLE IN BUFFALO,SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER, ANDUTICA... TODAY..SEVERALAGENCIES AND LAWMAKERS SHAREDTHEIR PLANS ON HOW THEY WILLBE HELPING EVEN MORE REFUGEESRESETTLE HERE IN WESTERN NEWYORK.

7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALA ERREBHI WALKS USTHROUGH SOME OF THEIR NEWPLANS.}} < NATS (:01)