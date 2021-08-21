Tesla Elon Musk Unveils Plan to Build Humanoid Robots

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company plans to build a humanoid robot called "Tesla Bot" which will be aimed at doing “repetitive and boring tasks.” Kiet Do reports.
(8-20-21)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company plans to build a humanoid robot called "Tesla Bot" which will be aimed at doing “repetitive and boring tasks.” Kiet Do reports.
(8-20-21)
After dominating the electric vehicle market and throwing his hat into the billionaire space race, Tesla boss Elon Musk announced..
Access to this page has been denied because we believe you are using automation tools to browse the website.