Afghanistan live updates: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport, says German military

The German military says a firefight broke out early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers”.
One Afghan security officer was killed and three were wounded.
The German military says a firefight broke out early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers”.
One Afghan security officer was killed and three were wounded.
So, people get hurt when you stop waging wars, and peace is dangerous, and . . . and . . . well, women’s rights!
What..
The German military says one Afghan security officer was killed and another three wounded Monday in an early morning firefight.