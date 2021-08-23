TO OLIVIA Movie

TO OLIVIA Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s 1962 and Roald Dahl (Hugh Bonneville), an eccentric, burgeoning children’s author and his wife, Patricia Neal (Keeley Hawes), a glamourous Hollywood movie star, have retreated to the English countryside to bring up their expanding young family.

Tragically, their lives are turned upside down by the devastating death of their daughter Olivia and as the couple struggle through the unimaginable loss, their shared grief becomes a source of redemption and strength which changes their lives forever.

Set between New York, England and Los Angeles, chronicles Dahl's struggles while writing some of his most famous works and Neal's return to acting and winning an Oscar.