ANGIE LOST GIRLS Movie

ANGIE LOST GIRLS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Olivia D'Abo (Point Of No Return) and Randall Batinkoff (As Good As It Gets) star as a middle-class couple whose teenage daughter (Jane Widdop) is abducted by sex traffickers.

After helping her escape they assist police to infiltrate the gang and rescue other girls being held in captivity.

Other significant cast include Dylan Sprayberry, Anthony Montgomery, Cherie Jiminez and Marty Dew.