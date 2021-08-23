Raw Video: Crews Battle Caldor Fire in El Dorado County

The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada has now topped 100,000 acres and firefighters have been working to prevent flames from once again reaching the devastated town of Grizzly Flats.
(Cal Fire video)
Cal Fire moved about 30 engines from the Dixie Fire to the Caldor Fire, which is 0% contained and stands at 62,000 acres.
The fire was 300 acres at zero containment.