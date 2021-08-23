Mass. widow says COVID vaccine would have saved husband's life

The 29-year-old father of three from Fall River, Massachusetts died last month from COVID-19.
He was never vaccinated.
The 29-year-old father of three from Fall River, Massachusetts died last month from COVID-19.
He was never vaccinated.
APPROVAL, BUT ONE FAMILY FMROFALL RIVER HOPES YOU WILL LEARNIF TIRHE STO.RYTHOSE WERE THE WORDS FROM HISHOSPITAL BED DAYS BEFORE HE DIEDFROM COVID COMPLICATIONS.A FALL RIVER MANHO W WAS AGAINSTALL CODVI VACCINATIONS.CATHLEEN IS HIS WIDOW.
((SL Advertiser)) 4C Medical Group talks about the importance of COVID-19 vaccine and other adult immunizations. For more..