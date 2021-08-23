Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Las Vegas launches hotline, rental assistance program for tenants impacted by COVID-19

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 1 views
Las Vegas launches hotline, rental assistance program for tenants impacted by COVID-19
Las Vegas launches hotline, rental assistance program for tenants impacted by COVID-19

Residents can call 702-229-5935 if they are facing an eviction or need help applying for the RAFT program Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.

To 5 p.m.

THE JUSTICES DECLINED TOBLOCK A MORATORIUM BACK IN JUNE.AND IF YOU NEED RENTALASSISTANCE HERE IN THE VALLEY,LISTEN UP.THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS ISLAUNCHING A NEW HOTLINE FORTHOSE IMPACTED BY COVID-19.THAT NUMBER IS ON YOURSCREEN.YOU N CAGET MOREINFORMATION ABOUT THE RENTALASSISTANCE FOR TENANTS OR RAFTPROGRAM.THAT HOTLINE IS OPEN

Related news coverage

Advertisement