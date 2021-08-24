NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart Talks New Album Featuring Carrie Underwood and Switchfoot's Jon Foreman

The Grammy nominated multiplatinum quintet NEEDTOBREATHE has quietly emerged as a dynamic force in rock music, topping charts, selling out venues, and luring more and more fans with their soulful tunes.

Their 8th studio album Into The Mystery , released in July, comes off the heels of the highly acclaimed Out of Body , which bowed in the Top 5 of three Billboard charts.

For this 12-track record, they retreated to a historic house-turned-recording studio in Columbia, Tennessee, for three weeks.

It features songs with Carrie Underwood, Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen.

The band -- Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals], Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals], Randall Harris [drums], and Tyler Burkum [guitar] say they've all stretched muscles they haven't stretched before on this record, with everyone bringing their very best to the table.

We sat down with frontman Bear Rinehart virtually from his home in Tennessee to talk about the self-reflective record, what it was like working with seven-time Grammy-winner Carrie Underwood on the song 'I Wanna Remember,' their 38-city upcoming tour in September, and a new documentary film.