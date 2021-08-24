Kathy Hochul Sworn In As New York's 1st Female Governor

New Yorkers are waking up with a new governor in office Tuesday.
Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in last night, replacing Andrew Cuomo.
CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.
Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor.
Andrew Cuomo has been replaced as New York governor following months of allegations of sexual harassment .