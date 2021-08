Restaurant Week creating boost for Palm Beach County businesses

Discover The Palm Beaches Restaurant week runs through the end of the month.

RESTAURANTS ARE STILLSTRUGGLING TO REBOUND FROM THEPANDEMIC.

ACCORDING TO THENATIONAL RESTAURANTASSOCIATION... 10- THOUSANDRESTAURANTS HA CVELOSEDSTATEWIDE...IN SCE MARCH20-20.

IN THE DEPTHS OF THEPANDEMIC... RESTAURANT REVUEENLOSSES WERE MORE THAN50-PERCENT!

W-P-VT-NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S KAMRELEPPINGER IS LIVE THIS MORNINGWITH A CLOSER LOOK AHOWT"DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES"RESTAURANT WEEK... IS HELPINGBRING DINERS BACK OUT TO E!ATTHE ODGO NEWS IS IF YOU HAVENTHAD A CHANCE TO INDULGE DANTAKE ADVATAGE OF THIS WNEPROMOTION YOU STILL HAVE AABOUT A WEEK LEFT.

WE'RE HEEROUTSIDE OKECHOBOEE PRIMESEAFOOD..

THIS IS JUSTNEF OABOUT 130 HOT SPOTS THAT AREPARTICPAITNG IN RESTUARNT WEEKBY OFFERING DISCOUNTS ON SEOMITS TOP LLSES.ITS FAIRLY NEW ONLY BEEN OPENFOR ABOUT 5 MONTHS HER WTESIT LOOKS LIKE INSIDE.

SOME OFTHE POPULAR DISHES THAT AREBEING FEATURED THIS WEEKINCLUDE THEIR LOBSTER STUFDFEFLOUNDER FILLET GRILDLEOYSTERS SEA FOOD BILS ANDSMOKED BRISKET JUMBOA THLYLOBSTER.

I SPOKE WITH THEOWNER RALPH LEWIS HE SAYS ETHOVERALL RESPONSE FOR RESTUARNTWEEK AS BEEN A HIT ESPECIALLYOVER THE WEEKEND WHERE TYHESAW AN INCREASE OF MORTHE20 PERCENT IN NEW CUSTOMS."WESATURDAY FROM NEW ESGUTS THATSEEN OR HEARD ABOUT IT THRGHTHE COMMERCIAL OR THE PAPER ORSOCIAL MEDIA AND SO THERBEEN AN UPTICK DURING THEWEEKS FEW PERCENT AND ON THEWEEKEND.

THESE ARE ALL NEWGUESTS' PEOPLE THAT ARE FIRSTTIME."DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHESRESTUARANT WEEK RUNS THROUGHAUGUST 31 FOR A COMPLETE LTISOF PARTICPATING RESTAURASNTAND MENUS HEAD OVETOURRWEBSITE AT WPTV.COMREPORTING IN WEST PALM BEACHMRKAEL EPPINGER...WPTVNEWSCHANNE5.