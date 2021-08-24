Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%.

Leading the group were shares of Gevo (GEVO), up about 10.1% and shares of Aemetis (AMTX) up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), trading higher by about 6% and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), trading higher by about 5.7% on Tuesday.

