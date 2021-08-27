Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%.
Leading the group were shares of PBF Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Gevo up about 8.8% on the day.
In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%.
Leading the group were shares of PBF Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Gevo up about 8.8% on the day.
In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%.
Leading the group were shares of PBF Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Gevo up about 8.8% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by Meta Materials, trading up by about 11.6% and Laredo Petroleum, trading up by about 10% on Friday.
In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group..
In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the..