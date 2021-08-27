Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Leading the group were shares of PBF Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Gevo up about 8.8% on the day.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%.

Leading the group were shares of PBF Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Gevo up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by Meta Materials, trading up by about 11.6% and Laredo Petroleum, trading up by about 10% on Friday.