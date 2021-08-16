Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of AFYA, down about 4.9% and shares of Chegg down about 4.6% on the day.

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Standard Lithium, trading lower by about 12.6% and Field Trip Health, trading lower by about 7.2%.