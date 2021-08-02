Skip to main content
Monday, August 2, 2021

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tellurian, off about 5.4% and shares of Northern Oil and Gas off about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Hycroft Mining Holding, trading lower by about 6.5% and Great Panther Mining, trading lower by about 3.7%.

