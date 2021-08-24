Insane Clown Posse Announces Farewell Tour Due to Heart Failure

Insane Clown Posse's Violent J Announces Farewell Tour , Due to Heart Failure.

Violent J made the announcement at the 2021 annual Gathering of the Juggalos.

The Insane Clown Posse rapper had recently missed performance dates.

He shared the reasons why in an emotional speech to the attendees.

We've got some pretty personal news to share, Violent J, Insane Clown Posse, via Consequence Sound.

For those of you that haven't been to my house, the studio is probably, you know, 40 yards from my front door.

So, I noticed walking out to the studio every day, by the time I got to the f------ studio, I was like, winded…

Then when I'd walk up to my mailbox at the front, I'd be like, 'Oh f---, I've got to take a break.' What the f---'s the problem, you know?

We went to the hospital to see what's going on [...] they did what they call an ultrasound…

The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn't a doctor…

She told me, 'They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they'll call you first thing in the morning.'

I kinda had a feeling they were gonna tell me to go the hospital when they called [...] basically they just came out and told me, man, I had heart failure.

I have what they call A-fib [atrial fibrillation].

There's two types of A-fib, where I understand it: a minor one, and a more serious one, and they told me I got the more serious one

We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world.

We're gonna do all the major markets in the United States, and the b-markets, and then we're gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia

It’s gonna be a slow tour.

It’s only gonna be like three or four shows a week.

It's gonna be a farewell tour