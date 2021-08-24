WEB EXTRA: NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Ceremonial Swearing-in Ceremony
Kathy Hochul became New York's 57th governor just after midnight on Tuesday (8/24).

A ceremonial swearing-in took place later in the morning.

Hochul is the first woman to hold the position, taking over after Andrew Cuomo resigned.