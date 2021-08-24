WEB EXTRA: NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Ceremonial Swearing-in Ceremony

Kathy Hochul became New York's 57th governor just after midnight on Tuesday (8/24).
A ceremonial swearing-in took place later in the morning.
Hochul is the first woman to hold the position, taking over after Andrew Cuomo resigned.
Kathy Hochul became New York's 57th governor just after midnight on Tuesday (8/24).
A ceremonial swearing-in took place later in the morning.
Hochul is the first woman to hold the position, taking over after Andrew Cuomo resigned.
Watch VideoKathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an..
Kathy Hochul became New York's 57th governor during a midnight swearing-in ceremony at the New York State Capitol.