Candyman with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II | "The Legend" Clip

Check out the official "The Legend" clip from the horror movie Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele.

It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd.

Candyman Home Premiere: August 27, 2021 After you watch Candyman drop a review.

