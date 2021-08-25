The Starling Movie (2021) - Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant

The Starling Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (the Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love.

Directed by Theodore Melfi starring Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, Kimberly Quinn, Loretta Devine release date September 24, 2021 (in select theaters and on Netflix)