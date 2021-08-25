Maya and the Three Season 1

Maya and the Three Season 1 Trailer HD - In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule, there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya.

Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy but can she defeat the gods and save humankind?

From creator Jorge R.

Gutierrez (El Tigre, The Book of Life), MAYA AND THE THREE is an epic Netflix Animated Event told in nine epic chapters.

Directed by Jorge R.

Gutierrez starring Zoe Saldana, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R.

Gutierrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquin Cosio, Carlos Alazraqui, Rita Moreno release date Fall 2021 (on Netflix)