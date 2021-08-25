Good Question: Can You Get Both The Flu And COVID Vaccines?

More than 3 million Minnesotans have rolled up their sleeves this year to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Now, medical professionals hope those same people are willing to visit pharmacies and clinics again.
More than 3 million Minnesotans have rolled up their sleeves this year to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Now, medical professionals hope those same people are willing to visit pharmacies and clinics again.
((SL Advertiser)) 4C Medical Group talks about the importance of COVID-19 vaccine and other adult immunizations. For more..