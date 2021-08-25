6-Year-Old Girl Killed Crossing Street In Dyker Heights

A 6-year-old girl died after being struck by a car Tuesday night just steps away from her Brooklyn home.
The driver is now facing more than half a dozen charges.
CBS2's Alice Gainer hears from her devastated neighbors.
Street surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department shows moment a Brooklyn woman Delia Johnson was killed by..
The intersection of 67th Street and 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights, where a little girl was killed on Tuesday, August..