Kanye West Files To Legally Change Name to 'Ye,' Launches Donda Stem Player

According to documents obtained by 'E!

News,' the 44-year-old rapper filed a request to legally change his name... ... from Kanye Omari West to simply "Ye.".

According to the filing, he is requesting the change for "personal reasons.".

West first gave himself the nickname back in 2018, and explained what it meant to him in an interview with 'Billboard.'.

I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.'

, Kanye West, via 'Billboard'.

So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us.

, Kanye West, via 'Billboard'.

It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything, Kanye West, via 'Billboard'.

Meanwhile, Ye launched a $200 Donda Stem Player in which users will be able to "customize any song" on his upcoming 10th studio album, 'Donda.'.

The Stem Player will allow listeners to , "control vocals, drums, bass, and samples," "isolate parts," "add effects" or "split any song into stems.".

According to Pitchfork, the Donda Stem Player will also ship with the album, which will reportedly drop after West's third listening party in Chicago on Aug.

26.

