Kanye West’s 3rd ‘Donda’ Event Features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson

Kanye West’s , 3rd ‘Donda’ Event, Features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

Kanye West’s , 3rd ‘Donda’ Event, Features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

DaBaby And Marilyn Manson, Appear With Kanye West, At Donda v3 Listening Party.

At his third listening party, Kanye West debuted yet another version of his new album, 'Donda,' at Chicago's Soldier Field.

At his third listening party, Kanye West debuted yet another version of his new album, 'Donda,' at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Stereogum reports that West entered the stadium with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

DaBaby was recently dropped from festivals after making homophobic comments.

.

Manson is currently being sued for multiple allegations of sexual assault.

The version of the album that West played in Chicago had a rearranged tracklist and some other changes.

The version of the album that West played in Chicago had a rearranged tracklist and some other changes.

West also debuted a new track sampling Lauryn Hill.

.

According to Stereogum, a verse from DaBaby replaced one by Jay-Z that was played at West's second listening party.

According to Stereogum, a verse from DaBaby replaced one by Jay-Z that was played at West's second listening party.

Ye's latest project has yet to be given a definite release date.

.

An iTunes preorder page for 'Donda' has a placeholder date of September 3.

An iTunes preorder page for 'Donda' has a placeholder date of September 3.

Since West's second listening party, he has clashed with rival Drake, filed a petition to change his name to Ye and released a $200 stem player.

Since West's second listening party, he has clashed with rival Drake, filed a petition to change his name to Ye and released a $200 stem player